Kenneth Nils Gustafson, of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of HoHoKus, NJ died, June 11, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Nils and Ruth (Ohlson) Gustafson, on June 20, 1940. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, received a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and a master's degree from NYU. He was married to Ann (Vervoort) Gustafson for 23 years.



An Army veteran, Ken taught accounting at Bergen Community College for 35 years. He was also a certified public accountant. Ken enjoyed racquetball, tennis, biking, researching his genealogy in Sweden, and volunteering with Faith in Action and Meals on Wheels. Ken was an active member of the Williamsburg Community Chapel.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by sister Marilyn (Paul) Sjogren; daughters Cheryl (David) Swenson, Diana (Timothy) Mazza, and Cynthia (Mark) Massaro. He was PopPop to his grandchildren Andrew Swenson, Kari (Sam) Reenan, Bethany (Rodrigo) Flores, Vincent Mazza, Jacob Mazza, Anthony Mazza, Joseph Massaro, William (Alyssa) Massaro, Grace Massaro, John Massaro; great-grandchildren Juliana Flores and Theodore Flores. Ken was also loved by Ann's three children and was PopPop to her six grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Bucktrout Funeral Home of Williamsburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken's name to the Faith in Action or Meals on Wheels.



