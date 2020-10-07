1/1
KENNETH IRVIN HELM
Kenneth Irvin Helm, 80, of Newport News, joined his heavenly Father on Monday, October 5, 2020. He had a 26-year real estate career beginning with Goodman-Segar-Hogan leading to his creation of Reliance Realty. He graduated from Western Kentucky with a BS in Biology and Psychology. Ken served 20 years with the U.S. Army. He spent two years in Vietnam, where he earned two Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge, and various commendation medals. He retired from Ft. Monroe. Ken was dedicated to the church and community. He volunteered in nearly every capacity at Christ United Methodist Church, where he was appreciated for his dedication to the church and people. He was a volunteer Santa Claus and was thrilled to deliver presents to children at church, as well as patients on the psychiatric ward at the VA Hospital. He was a longtime member of DAV, VFW, American Legion, Warwick Moose Lodge #1711 and enjoyed the Good Sam RV Club. He served as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader to his sons and other young men. In his real estate and military circles, he was known as a professional with a strong sense of humor.

Ken and Betty met in Louisville, where he delivered the newspaper to Betty's home - they became high school sweethearts.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Betty Ann Helm; brothers, Rick and Jon Helm; sister, Georgia; sons, Scott (Selina) of Midlothian, Jeff (Jessica) of Lanexa, Eric (Debra) of Mechanicsville; and grandchildren, Cyrus, Noah, Chloe, Tess, Zachary, Taylor, Ian, Collin, Abigail and Allison. He was preceded in death by his parents, George D. and Anna Maye Helm of Louisville and brother, James A. Helm. In addition to being a loving husband, father and Poppy, he remained active in the community and was a faithful servant of Christ.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Services will be private. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Newport News. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
