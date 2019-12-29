|
Kenneth John Graham Jr. was called home to the lord on December 17, 2019 at the age of 36. Kenny's celebration of life will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home on January 3, 2020 at 5pm for immediate family members and 6pm for all others attending. Kenny will be deeply missed by many.
Kennys family extend their heartfelt thanks to anyone who has reached out with all support or for any donations made which will go directly to raising Kenny & Kelli's sons.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to leave tributes and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019