Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
512 Buckroe Avenue,
Hampton, VA
Kenneth K. Moore Obituary
Kenneth Kumm Moore, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Carolyn; his sons, Brian and Craig (Vickie Ledger and her children Jonathan and Olivia), brothers Alan (Charlotte Navaratil), Gordon Moore, family dog Zoey and many close friends.

Born in Saint Paul and raised in White Bear Lake, Minnesota the son of Russell and Maude Moore.

After graduating from White Bear Lake High School in 1958, he graduated Mankato State University, in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. In 1962, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Lt Colonel before retiring in 1986.

After serving in the Air Force and being stationed at many bases, Mr. Moore and his family moved to Hampton in 1982. A few years later he retired from the Air Force briefly then began working at the Red Cross providing service to military families and veterans.

Upon retiring the second time, Mr. Moore spent several years as a docent at the Virginia Air and Space Museum in Hampton where he shared his passion for aviation on guided tours. Additionally he spent time as a volunteer at the Best Of Friends gift shop, Hampton Public Library.

Visitation for friends and family will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 512 Buckroe Avenue, Hampton on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11am followed by a reception at the church hall. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019
