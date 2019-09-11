Home

Kenneth L. Banks Obituary
Kenneth L. Banks, 58, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Rev. Reginald James Banks, MSGT (RET) and Helen Ruth Banks; his son, Shannon Hugley; a devoted friend, Amy; seven sisters, four brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Viewing will be held 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 noon Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019
