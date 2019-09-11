|
|
Kenneth L. Banks, 58, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Rev. Reginald James Banks, MSGT (RET) and Helen Ruth Banks; his son, Shannon Hugley; a devoted friend, Amy; seven sisters, four brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Viewing will be held 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 noon Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019