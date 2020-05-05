Kenneth Lee Franks
Kenneth Lee Franks, 79, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was a Peninsula area resident for over 40 years. Mr. Franks retired from the U. S. Navy after 20 years of service. He also retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 1996 as a Nuclear Pipe Tester. He was a member of the American Legion Post #25, past commander of the Sons of the American Legion, as well as an executive board member, and a member of the Moose Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Gail Franks and one son Kenneth Franks. He is survived by a daughter Teresa Markley (John) of Newport News; two sons, Timothy Franks of Norfolk, and David Franks of North Carolina; one granddaughter Samantha Markley of Newport News.

Services will be private due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
