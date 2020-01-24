Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
Kenneth Lee Marr Sr.

Kenneth Lee Marr Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Lee Marr, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a ship fitter with forty-two years of service. He loved NASCAR racing, the Washington Redskins and was a longtime member of Riverside Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Edna Marr and brothers Douglas and Charles Marr, Jr. Survivors include his loving wife Carolyn West Marr; his children: Kenneth L. Marr, Jr., Christopher Wayne Marr and Kirstie Nicole Somers; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers Philip, David and Thomas and his sister Faye.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3-4:00 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Peninsula Memorial Park at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tommy Davidson officiating. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 24, 2020
