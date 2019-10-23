Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Kenneth Michael Herring Obituary
Kenneth Michael Herring, 53, died Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Colorado Springs, CO, Kenny was a longtime resident of Hampton.

Kenny is survived by his children, Brandon Herring, Samantha Highsmith (Jim), Amy Herring (Mike) and their brother Garrett Parks; his mother, Eileen Herring; sister, Brenda Hiegel (Larry); brothers, Christopher Herring (Sonia) and John Herring (Marsha); and grandchildren, Addison, Everett, Beckett and Brantley. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Herring.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Friday, October25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Phoebus Little League or St. Joseph Catholic Church Pantry Fund.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019
