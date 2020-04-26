|
|
Kenneth Mitchell "Kenny" Insley, 57, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 due to a motorcycle accident in Ellijay, Georgia. A native of Poquoson, Virginia, Kenny resided in Georgia for 26 years. He worked as a professional photographer, model, and independent insurance agent. While living in Poquoson, he attended Trinity United Methodist Church. Kenny was an avid motorcyclist all of his life. He also enjoyed water skiing, clamming, hunting and enjoyed his time on the river. He also enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.
Kenny is preceded in rest by his paternal grandparents, Robert "Bob" and Rea Insley and maternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth "Bumba" Wade.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Robert "Bob Jr." Mitchell Insley, Jr. and Edith Wade Insley; sister, Gail Insley Beagle (Mark); nephews, Matthew Beagle (Sara), Michael Beagle (Chrissy); great-nephews, Thomas and Lucas Beagle; great-niece, Marley Ann Beagle; partner, Nikki Haslett; former wife and friend, Brynda Insley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Burial will be private at Emmaus Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poquoson Volunteer Fire Company. Condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020