Kenneth Norman West-over, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in 1946 in Lancaster, NH to parents William D. Westover and Alfreda B. (Wright) Westover. Ken had a very successful military career of over 24 years, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of First Sergeant. After returning from active duty, he worked for Civil Service as an aviation helicopter master instructor.



He was predeceased by siblings, Roger, Donald, Elizabeth Blanchard, John, Dale, Beverly Stebbins and William, Jr. A very special tribute to the Elliott family, predeceased foster parents, Charles and Arleta and foster siblings, John and Ruth. He is survived by Su Nam Westover, the love of his life, having celebrated 36 years of marriage; children, Kenneth N. Westover, Jr and wife, Stephanie from Bethlehem, NH, Heather Westover Peters and husband, Jared, Chong Yun and wife, Hye Pok and Mun Hwa Yun; grandchildren, Samuel and Rachel Westover, Clinton Ness, Destiny and spouse, Angelo Espisito, Ayla Presley, Gloria, Lisa, and Susan Yun; 3 great-grandchildren and his surviving siblings, Dorothy Wentworth and Mildred Brann.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store