Kenneth O. Coombs, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a 4-month long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. His favorite pastimes were playing golf with his friends and family, watching golf, riding his Harley, and enjoying the Chesapeake Bay view from his Virginia Beach condo he shared with his wife, Carla.



Kenny was born on January 26, 1946, in Seattle, Washington, was the second oldest of 7 children, and was raised in Mesa, Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era from 1966 to 1969, and was stationed at the Nike Missile Site in Carrollton, Virginia.



Kenny retired from the Amoco Oil Refinery in 2010 after 12 years, and had previously retired from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #540 in Newport News after 24 years. Kenny was a great husband and father and loved and cherished his family.



Kenny is the son of the late Kenneth Lynn Coombs and Anna Lee Kennec Coombs. He was preceded in death by his brother Eddie, his brother Gordon, and by his closest friends in life, Charlie Spain (brother-in-law) of Mesa, Arizona, Gary Boyters (brother-in-law) of Newport News, Virginia, and Charlie Head of Hampton, Virginia.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carla Ann Coombs; daughters, Shelly Coombs Vieth (Greg) and Kelly Coombs Lowry (Derrick); sons, Kenneth Jay Coombs (Ann) and Curtis Allen Coombs (Georgia); sisters, Ruth Hill (John) and Deycie Coombs; brothers, Richard Coombs and Stanley Coombs; granddaughters, Alexis Vieth and Amelia Coombs; grandson, Tristan Coombs; and a host of nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Kenny's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Published in Daily Press on July 12, 2019