Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Kenneth Ohman Obituary
Kenneth Ohman, 68, of Surry, VA went home to be with Jesus on April 10, 2020. He was a man who loved his wife and family dearly, and loved making people smile. He was originally from Boston, MA and had been a resident of Virginia for over 45 years. Kenny proudly served aboard the USS Saratoga during the Vietnam War, and was a retiree of Dominion Energy.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad H. and Madalene Ohman, and brother, John Ohman. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Michael; daughter, Laura; six grandchildren; one great-grand daughter; two brothers, Conrad C. and Leonard Ohman; sister Ruth Bergdorf; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Kenny will be laid to rest on Monday, April 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
