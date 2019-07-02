Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Kenneth R. Allison Sr. Obituary
Kenneth R. Allison Sr., age 80 of Carrollton, formerly of Newport News, went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 30, 2019. He was born in Allisonia, VA and later was married to the love of his life, Willa Dean Allison for 55 years.

Ken was a 7-11 store manager for 25 years being a faithful friend to all who came in his store. He raised his children to have the same friendliness and determination to find their happiness as he displayed in his life.

Ken is survived by his children; daughter, Debra A. Bruce (T. Scott) and children Kateland (Jack), Jacob (Logan-Ann), and Luke; son, Kenneth R. Allison Jr. (Bianca) and children Tre and Monica; daughter, Delena A. Icard (James) and daughter Rachel (Jonathan); daughter, Teresa L. Ross (Joel) and their children, Lauren and Leah; brother, Wendell Allison (Louise); sister, Peggy Watson (Glenn); sister-in-law Pauline Peifer (Dale) and sister-in-law Ruby Allison (Robert Jr.)

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, with a celebration of Ken's life to begin at 12:00 p.m. Private family interment will follow at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Lake Prince Woods. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the .

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 2, 2019
