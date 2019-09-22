|
Kenneth Ray Hayes Jr. "Bo", age 52, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1967 in Newport News. Kenny was a lifelong resident of Yorktown and graduated from Tabb High School in 1986. He worked at Howmet Hampton for 31 years and currently held the role as manufacturing manager. He loved spending time with family and friends, riding his Road King, grilling for gatherings, relaxing at the beach, the Dallas Cowboys, and NASCAR. He is preceded in death by his grandparents James and Marie Hedgepeth, Minter Dale and Sarah Hayes, and his sister Crystal Hayes. He is survived by his parents Kenneth and Charlotte Hayes, his children Kenny Hayes and Sara Gies, Jenny Hayes and Kevin Munson, his precious grandchildren Eli and Mila, his beloved friend Cathy Thelen, his sisters Robin and Tracy Hayes, 8 nieces and nephews, and 19 great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home at 5 p.m. Kenny had the biggest heart and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019