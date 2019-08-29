|
Kenneth Ray Congleton, 77 of Smithfield passed away on August 28, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Willie Ray Congleton and Celia Mae Lassiter Congleton. Mr. Congleton is survived by his son Gregory Mitchell Congleton; grandson, Gregory Mitchell Congleton, Jr; sisters, Barbara Rawls of Smithfield and Arleen Beasley of Battery Park; mother in law, Vashti Smithwick; sister in laws, Mickie Stanley, Shirley Blake and Diane Dixon(Richard); special cousin, Linda Hathaway; special niece, Catherine Wiley(Bo) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years Rebecca Congleton. Mr. Congleton was very devoted to his family, friends and community. He was a member of the Smithfield Rotary Club, The Marine Chemist Association and a proud alumnus of East Carolina University. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. in Edgewood Cemetery, Windsor, NC. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests donations to a . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019