Kenneth Ray Messick, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Kenny was a native of Poquoson, VA and he was a resident of Five Star Residential Living LCC in Newport News. He died at Riverside Regional Medical Center as a result of multiple medical complications. Kenny participated in a Day Support Program at Colonial Behavioral Health and he also enjoyed going on different miscellaneous outings provided by his residence staff. He was very much loved by his family and the residence personnel. We are very thankful for the Five Star Residential Staff for the loving care that they provided to Kenny.
Kenny is preceded in rest by his father, Thomas Wesley Messick; grandparents, Sarah and Zadock Messick, Lucile and Jesse Moore; grandnephew, Nathan Roberts, and numerous passed family members.
He is survived by his mother, Alma Moore Messick-Behler and Robert Behler; sisters, Patty Firman (Fay), Carol Forrest (Bobby); brother, Tommy Messick (Kim); uncle, Donnie Moore (Patsy); nieces, Leslie Firman Roberts (Keith); Melanie Forrest Baldwin (Gary); nephews, Robert Forrest, Wesley Firman (Chantel); other close family members include Katie Forrest, Matthew Forrest, Megan Baldwin, Amy Baldwin, Aaron Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Josh Firman, Paul Messick (Riqui), Scott Messick, Corrie Dorsett (Scott), Emma Dorsett, Elizabeth Dorsett, Addison Roberts, Princeton French, and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 831 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA 23662. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2020