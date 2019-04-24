Kenneth Wayne Brown, 69, of Smithfield passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Kenneth Power Brown and Laura Anne Cundiff Brown. Mr. Brown is survived by his daughters, Ashley B. Francis (Erik) and Kate Berger (Andrew); grandchildren, Rylie, Connor, and Benjamin; his sister, Peggy Brown Shannon; and a nephew, Sean Shannon. He was also preceded in death by a sister Tammy Brown Wilson and the mother of his children Linda Bobbitt Brown. Ken was a long-standing member of the Smithfield Community. His restaurant Ken's BBQ was the local spot for years to gather with friends. He loved cooking and spending time with his friends, but especially his grandchildren. They were the light of his life. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, 6 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to www.lung.org or . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary