Kenneth Wood Obituary
Mr. Kenneth C. Wood 69, husband of Mrs. Sylvia Wood, answered the Master's call on Sunday. April 14, 2019. He was surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born to Beatrice and James Wood on June 30, 1949. He grew up in the "Old Newsome Park" neighborhood. He was a graduate of George Washington Carver High School "Class of 1967". Later he obtained a B.S. degree in Criminology from St. Leo College in 1997. Services for Mr. Kenneth C. Wood will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Rd. Hampton, VA 23666. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Rd. Hampton, VA 23666. A viewing for Mr. Kenneth C. Wood will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 At C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. 3314 Roanoke Ave. Newport News, VA 23607. The family of the late Mr. Kenneth C. Wood has entrusted his final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2019
