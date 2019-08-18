Home

Kent Willis Garnett

Kent Willis Garnett Obituary
Kent Willis Garnett gone at 56 years old was born in Hampton, VA, passed away unexpectedly Aust 5th, 2019. He graduated from Hampton High in 1981. Kent was incredibly athletic. He loved yoga, signing in church, Jesus Christ and helping people. He was an awesome writer, loved to read and was an avid artist and above all he loved his family.

He was the top salesman at Center Ford many times and also worked at Amazon. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his brothers, Scott, Wade; Sister Leslie, uncles aunts, cousins, nephews and two nieces, Lindsey Tibbitt and Haylie Garnett and his devoted mother Sheila Aman. His father Franklin Garnett and Robert Aman Sr. predeceased him. There will be a private ceremony.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019
