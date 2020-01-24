|
Our beloved daughter Keona Trinique Swittenberg departed this life earthly life on Friday, January 17, 2020. Keona was born on March 2, 1993 in Newport News an only child to Kelly and Karl Swittenberg. Viewing will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from Noon until 6:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., NN,VA 23605. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 24, 2020