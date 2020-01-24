Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keona Swittenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keona Trinique Swittenberg


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keona Trinique Swittenberg Obituary
Our beloved daughter Keona Trinique Swittenberg departed this life earthly life on Friday, January 17, 2020. Keona was born on March 2, 1993 in Newport News an only child to Kelly and Karl Swittenberg. Viewing will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from Noon until 6:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., NN,VA 23605. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -