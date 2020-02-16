|
|
Kermit Lawrence Sloate age 81 of Burlington N.C. formerly of Newport News died February 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his son Larry Sloate wife Angie, grandchildren Caleb and Carolyn, sister Marsha Woolard, nephew Ken Woolard Jr, of Newport News, niece Irene Dethlefs of Yorktown, his brother Ed Sloate and wife Hazel of Poquoson, and niece Tyna of New York. Proceeding him in death are his parents Lawrence and Ethel Sloate and Ken Woolard Sr. A celebration of life will be in Burlington, NC.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020