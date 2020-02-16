Home

POWERED BY

Kermit Sloate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kermit Sloate Obituary
Kermit Lawrence Sloate age 81 of Burlington N.C. formerly of Newport News died February 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his son Larry Sloate wife Angie, grandchildren Caleb and Carolyn, sister Marsha Woolard, nephew Ken Woolard Jr, of Newport News, niece Irene Dethlefs of Yorktown, his brother Ed Sloate and wife Hazel of Poquoson, and niece Tyna of New York. Proceeding him in death are his parents Lawrence and Ethel Sloate and Ken Woolard Sr. A celebration of life will be in Burlington, NC.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kermit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -