Kerry McDowell Carlton, 46, of West Point passed away December 17th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David Carlton; father, Vonley McDowell; and her daughters, Dawn and Madelynne Carlton. A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Monday, December 23rd at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point with interment to follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 PM, Sunday, December 22nd, also at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019