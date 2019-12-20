Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
Interment
Following Services
Sunny Slope Cemetery
West Point, VA
Kerry McDowell Carlton

Kerry McDowell Carlton Obituary
Kerry McDowell Carlton, 46, of West Point passed away December 17th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David Carlton; father, Vonley McDowell; and her daughters, Dawn and Madelynne Carlton. A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Monday, December 23rd at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point with interment to follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 PM, Sunday, December 22nd, also at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019
