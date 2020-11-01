1/1
Kevin Burt Jones
Kevin Burt Jones, from Chatsworth, California, formerly of Newport News, Virginia, 62, went to meet his father and other family in Heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Jones, his stepfather, William K. Kenley, and his stepsister, LaRane Kenley Ward.

Survivors include his wife, Leonites "Leony" Jones, his daughter, Jessica Rae Correa and her husband, Cris, his grandchildren, Maya and CT, his son, Cory Burt Jones, his mother, Dolores A. Kenley, his step-mother, Christy Jones, brothers, Richard C. Jones, III (Jhenny), Christopher A. Jones (Cita), sisters, Valerie E. Pember (Billy), and Gabrielle S. Snyder (Tim), and a brother-in-law, Richard A. Davis, III, his Amazon parrot, King Kong Kona, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kevin graduated from Ferguson High School in Newport News and received his bachelor's degree from Phoenix University in Business Management. Kevin was a spiritual soul, a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and uncle. He was the rock of his family and loved a good game of ping pong, horseshoes, and tie-dye shirts. He had a passion for deep sea fishing and shared his skills with his brothers, son, and nephew. He was a QA Engineer at MS Aerospace in Sylmar, California and was previously employed by New Hampshire Ball Bearing (NHBB) in Chatsworth, California.

Services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
