|
|
Hayes - Kevin Henry Myers, 57, was the youngest child born to Mary Ann Hodges Myers and the late Henry Lenard Myers on August 28, 1961. He began his spiritual journey on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.Kevin leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Ann Myers; one brother, Lenard T. Myers (Doretha) of Chesapeake; one sister, Debbie A. Bonds (James) of Newport News; seven nieces and nephews, Lenard II, Audrey, Carl, Avril, Carla, Casey and Corey; twelve great nieces and nephews, Selena, Sierra, Simone, China, Courtney, Corey Jr., Rashard, Chance, Jordan, Carson, Vivian and Uriah; one aunt, Frances Diggs of Cardinal and a host of cousins and friends.The funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Morning Star Baptist Church 8906 Guinea Road, Hayes. Interment in Gloucester Fields Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Service of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2019