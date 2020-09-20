1/1
Kevin T. Jenkins
Kevin T. Jenkins, 57, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Hampton, he was a lifelong resident and attended Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church. Kevin loved being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was a member of the Fox Hill Hunt Club. He coached his daughter travel softball team for several years and always enjoyed family vacations and camping. A wonderful provider, as a teenager he learned the HVAC trade with his father and continued his career to become a Master HVAC Install Supervisor for Chesapeake Controls.

Preceded in death by his father, Rowe Jenkins, Jr., special to his heart, grandparents Helen & Rowe Jenkins, his father-in-law Thomas Fowler, and grandparents Irvin & Virginia Hudgins; Kevin is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 20 years, Mary F. Jenkins; two daughters, Gabrielle "Gab" Jenkins and Adriana "Annie" Jenkins; his pride and joy, his grandson, Logan "Bub" Williams; his mother, Bonnie Pittman (Mike); his sisters, Theresa Ducrot (Richard), Audra Slade, and Susan Locke (Bruce); his mother-in-law, Marcia M. Fowler; a special uncle, Joe Jenkins (Frances); his aunt, Maria McGee (Tim); his special girl "Whisky"; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank all of the family and friends who have supported them through this fight.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church by Rev. Eric J. Vaudt and Rev. David Bounds. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
