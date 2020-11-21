1/1
Kilisitina Atiga Gates
Kilisitina A. Gates (Kris Gates) born in Pago Pago, American Samoa passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church for 37 years. She was a prayer warrior, devoted friend, mother, and grandmother or "GMA" as they lovingly called her. She loved missions and missionaries. She knew how to light up a room with her warm smile. You would hear her contagious laugh when you walked into church. She showed her love for people by being a servant. Kris sacrificially gave of herself to family and friends. She will always be remembered for her straight forward advice and her prayer life. Kilisitina loved to sing in the choir, teach the little ones in Sunday school and faithfully told others about the love of Jesus. She will be very missed.

The verse Philippians 1:21 "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." is a perfect picture of her life.

She was preceded in death by her father Luapo Atiga;

her mother Ioana Atiga; a sister Puna Belford; a brother Luapo Atiga and her husband Frederick T. Gates.

Survived by her daughter, Diana L. Gates of Newport News, she teaches K4 at Sharon Baptist Day School; her son, David E. Gates of Dearborn, MI, Missionary to the Arabs of America with Macedonia World Baptist Missions; daughter-in-law, Lora Beth Gates "Beth" of Dearborn, MI, and four grandchildren: Joshua (12), Sandy (10), Emma (6) and Noah (3). Also surviving is her sister Ana Barrett of Kerrville, TX and her three sons: Frank, Bill and Stephen; her two brothers, Fono Atiga of California and Joe Atiga of Utah and his wife Tangikimoana Atiga and their children.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 3-5:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church. Burial will take place on Wednesday at 1:00 PM in Hampton National Cemetery (University side).

Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmith.com

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Maranatha Baptist Church
NOV
25
Burial
01:00 PM
Hampton National Cemetery (University side)
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
