Kim Cowan
Kim Cowan, 66, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Williamsburg, VA.

Kim is preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Lindsey Cowan; mother and father, Lucille and James Carmichael; and brother, Jimmie Carmichael. Kim is survived by her husband, Neal Cowan; daughters, Emily and Chelsea Cowan; and brothers, Tim and David Carmichael.

In 1978, Kim graduated from the University of North Carolina Charlotte achieving a BS in Nursing and membership in the nursing honor society, Sigma Theta Tau. Over her 40 year nursing career, she worked in hospitals (general, children's, psychiatric), public health, a Doctor's office, home health, and in an industrial plant. She enjoyed helping people.

You can take the girl out of North Carolina, but you can't take the North Carolina out of the girl. Kim lived in Virginia for over 35 years, but she remained a Tar Heel to the bone and could turn on a southern accent or recall an old saying at a moments notice.

Kim was a faithful wife and sweetheart, a doting mom, and a dedicated nurse. She was most proud of her daughters.

She was extremely thoughtful with friends and family, sending notes and taking care of those she loved. Her strong faith in God carried her through life's challenges. She had a huge heart, unwavering loyalty, and believed people could achieve anything they put their mind to, a fact she reiterated often to her girls. Kim adored animals, babies, picnics, and dry British comedies. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her husband and daughters.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home Williamsburg from 1 pm to 3 pm, with a memorial service following at 3 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.ASPCA.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
NOV
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
