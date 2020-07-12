Kimberly Anne Mason, also known as Coach Mason, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Hampton, Virginia at the age of 52. Kim was born on February 15, 1968, in Newport News, Virginia. Kim excelled in track & field and was a member of the band at Warwick High School where she graduated in 1987. Kim went on to receive her bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she studied Biology and Physical Education.
Kim was a dedicated, lively, energetic, and caring physical education teacher for over 20 years at the Achievable Dream Academy. Commitment to her purpose of having a positive impact on the lives of the children she taught brought Kim great joy.
Kim lived boldly and authentically and had a passion for good music, dancing, and her little pups, Momo, Chase, and Pearl. Kim loved sincerely and invested herself in her family, friends, and loved ones.
Kim's witty sense of humor created laughter and memories that will be forever remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Kim was a loving aunt and adored sister. She was preceded in death by her father, Titus D. Hogge, and her mother, Margaret M. Hogge. She is survived by her three brothers, Doug Hogge, Jonathan Hojje, and William Hogge; six nieces and nephews, Tabitha Grossman, Gabriel Hogge, Julia Green, Joshua Hawks, William Hogge, Jr., and Lindsey Hogge; and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Bailey Espaillat, Jamison Hogge, Ashton Green, Laycee Hogge, and Kaydence Bailey.
Please join us to celebrate Kim's life later this month (details to be determined and announced shortly).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kim's honor to the Animal Aid Society, Inc. by visiting animalaidsociety.org
, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, Virginia, 23666.