Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
Kimberly Jo Fossum


1966 - 2020
Kimberly Jo Fossum Obituary
Kimberly Jo Fossum passed away January 8, 2020 at her residence. Kimberly was born on August 8, 1966 in La Crosse, Wisconsin and was predeceased by her parents, Curtis and Diane Fossum and her brother, Eric Fossum. Kimberly leaves behind her devoted and loving partner, Keith Tyree, her son, Eric Fossum, brothers, Todd Fossum and Kirt Fossum, daughter, Samantha Tyree, two grandchildren, Brody and Brielle, and numerous other family members and loved ones. She fought a long and courageous battle of colon cancer, and now her beautiful spirit is free. She will forever live in our hearts. Please join us on Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 12893 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA, 23608 as we celebrate her life, share in her memories, and honor the remarkable person she will always be remembered as.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020
