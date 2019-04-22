Home

Hampton-Kimberly Moore, 58, unexpectedly transitioned into eternity on April 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Edward C. Moore and Celestine T. Moore, she was a graduate of Bethel High School, (1979). She had been employed with Circuit City, and H.H. Gregg, but at the time of her passing she was employed at First Virginia Check Cashing. She leave those to cherish her memory are brothers Edward C. Moore, Jr. , Eric Moore and Darryl Moore; sisters, Pamela Cofield and Melanie Moore; nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. Viewing will take place on Tuesday, from 1pm-6pm at funeral home. Service will be held 1pm Wednesday, April 24 at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 22, 2019
