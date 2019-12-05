Home

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
Kirby O. Howard, 74, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born and raised in Williamsburg. He was a Vietnam Veteran and member of the Old Capital Lodge #629 I.B.P.O. Elks of the World. He is survived by his loving wife, Sara Linda Howard; seven daughters, Mary Howard, of Georgia, Turron Jones (Kelvin), of Newport News, VA, Angelique Watson, of Alexandria, VA, Dr. Sherri Ashby, Robyn Ashby, Tara Green (Frederick), Minister Nina Jimmerson, all of Williamsburg, VA; thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of his life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Interment with Military and Elk rites to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Howard may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. tonight at First Baptist Church. Full obituary posted at whitingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019
