Yorktown, Va. - Kirsten Louise Farr, 70, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. She was a special person who touched the hearts of everyone she met.
Kirsten was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lois Farr and a sister Jane Farr, and is survived by her brothers Raymond C. Farr Jr. and his wife Joan of Hayes, VA, and David A Farr of Pittsburgh, PA., and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00pm in St. Mark Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 118 Old York-Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23692. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019