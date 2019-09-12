Home

St Mark Lutheran Church
118 Old York-Hampton Hwy
Yorktown, VA 23692
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Kirsten Louise Farr

Yorktown, Va. - Kirsten Louise Farr, 70, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. She was a special person who touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Kirsten was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lois Farr and a sister Jane Farr, and is survived by her brothers Raymond C. Farr Jr. and his wife Joan of Hayes, VA, and David A Farr of Pittsburgh, PA., and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00pm in St. Mark Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 118 Old York-Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23692. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019
