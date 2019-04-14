|
Kirt Cattron, of Williamsburg, VA formerly of Hampton, VA, passed away on April 8, 2019. He served in the U.S. Air Force retiring after 28 years of service at the rank of LTC. After retiring, he continued to work for the Department of Defense for another 17 years. He was an antique car collector and animal lover.Kirt is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Kent; step-daughter, Lynn Novelli and Patricia Stroud; 8 grandchildren, Kaylee Cattron, Dale Jackowski, Eric Jackowski, Mikaela Stroud, Kathryn Novelli, Marc Novelli, Ian Stroud and Alan Stroud; and brother-in-law, Lowell Blankenship. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019