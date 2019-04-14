Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirt Cattron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirt Cattron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kirt Cattron Obituary
Kirt Cattron, of Williamsburg, VA formerly of Hampton, VA, passed away on April 8, 2019. He served in the U.S. Air Force retiring after 28 years of service at the rank of LTC. After retiring, he continued to work for the Department of Defense for another 17 years. He was an antique car collector and animal lover.Kirt is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Kent; step-daughter, Lynn Novelli and Patricia Stroud; 8 grandchildren, Kaylee Cattron, Dale Jackowski, Eric Jackowski, Mikaela Stroud, Kathryn Novelli, Marc Novelli, Ian Stroud and Alan Stroud; and brother-in-law, Lowell Blankenship. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now