Klara G. Arnold
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Klara G. Arnold, 92, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in Briesnitz, Germany on August 10, 1928, she immigrated to the US and worked as a nurse at Cleveland Metro Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio where she retired after 30 years and moved to Hampton in 1995. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Calvin R. Arnold; survivors include her children, Monica Miller (Terry) of Hampton and Mark Arnold (Roberta) of Cleveland, OH; and four grandchildren, Austin and Kyle Miller and Ryan and Kaitlin Arnold. She is also survived by sisters, Ursula Zirkmann and Annamarie Wirsing.

The family would like to express special thanks to caregiver Amy McGraw for her care of Klara these last 4 years.

A mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Buckroe Avenue, Hampton, VA 23664.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, the crushed in spirit He saves. (Psalms)
Margaret Lysobey
Friend
