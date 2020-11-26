1/1
Kofi Michael Merritt
Kofi Michael Merritt was an artistic talent, whose influence, creative vision and personality led him to be widely known in his community. His creative prowess materialized itself in the form of two clothing lines, Epok and Ectype. Always the artist, his elementary and middle school notebooks equally captured his notes, as well as imaginary figures and word embellishments. To further explore and develop his skills, Kofi attended Woodside High School Magnet School for the Arts. While at Woodside, his membership in DECA created the platform for him to begin showcasing his eye for style. He participated in the Woodside High School's DECA Club inaugural talent show as a model, and then, as a stylist the following year. Kofi also attended Virginia Commonwealth University's Summer Arts Intensive, which gave him the opportunity to design, make, and showcase his original creations. While the creative side of fashion came naturally to Kofi, he knew needed to bolster his understanding of business. Therefore, in summer of 2016 Kofi entered Hampton University's pre-college program, ready to embark on his path as a business major. It is at Hampton University, in partnership with classmates, that he strategized and realized the creation of Epok clothing.

When Kofi's period at Hampton University and his affiliation with Epok came to a close, he continued to work and rework his vision to create a clothing brand heralded for both its creativity and its comfort. From this vison came Ectype clothing, which means a copy of an original; Kofi's intent was to highlight the fact that no street wear is an original, but rather a play off of another original idea.

Beyond being a creative genius, Kofi's friends, classmates, and crewmembers at Trader Joe's echoed that he was a kind, sincere spirit who readily encouraged others. He was extremely insightful and knowledgeable about black history and culture; he always spoke about how he would use his brand to deliberately empower and support the black community. Kofi, even at the tender age of 21, had mastered empathy and the importance of honoring multiple perspectives. He was also funny, loving, and loyal.

Kofi released his spirit unto the heavens on November 21, 2020, to the welcoming arms of his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Michael Faison and Dr. Lorenzo Merritt, as well as his maternal great grandparents, Milton and Juanita Faison. His father, Kofi A. Merritt; mother, Adria Faison Merritt; sister, Isa Adria Merritt; and brother, Sharif I. Merritt will absorb Kofi's love, light, and magic to celebrate his life. Cherished memories are also left with Kofi's great-grandmother, Sylvia McKinney, grandmothers, Dr. Karen Faison and Cynthia McKinney; uncles, Dr. M. Faison (Jennifer) and M. James Faison (Elizabeth), aunts, Dr. Lisa Merritt and Lori Merritt. His life is also celebrated by a host of great-aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Long live, King Kofi, may your creative spirit linger on!

Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private Memorial Service will be held. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I’ve worked Kofi a few years at Trader Joe’s back up until last when I got transferred to the store in Williamsburg. I miss the laughs and time spent talking about school and his future. I’m so grateful to have known such well rounded young man. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
David Washington
Coworker
November 25, 2020
My prayers go out to you and your family Bruh.
Edward Poindexter
Friend
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
I met Kofi my freshman year at Hampton, I think we initially bonded because we had the same sense of humor and from then on we just became great friends. We have shared many great times together and I'll never forget the road trips that I took with him. Kofi was truly a dear friend of mine I will definitely miss him a great deal. I wish we could laugh one more time together bro. Though I'm sure we will when we meet again someday.
Miles
Friend
November 24, 2020
I remember his first few days at Trader Joe’s. I always liked working with him because of his calm demeanor and was kind to everyone around him and always quick with a joke. I’m gonna miss that laugh. I pray for strength during this incredibly difficult time for his family. I can’t imagine what you guys are going through. Much Love, Jordan
Jordan Eder
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Kofi really made my time at Trader Joe's enjoyable. what a beautiful spirit.
November 24, 2020
Never in a million years did I expect to see this day come. I never wanted to see this day come. He was so sweet, funny, and just all around beautiful! I miss those days back in middle school ... really wish I could go back in time Rest In Peace Kofi Michael Merritt ❤
Tamya Deloatch
Classmate
November 24, 2020
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
