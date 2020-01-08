Home

James River Baptist Church
4931 Centerville Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
Kristie Lynn Davis


1978 - 2020
Kristie Lynn Davis Obituary
March 4, 1978 – January 2, 2020 (age 41)

Kristie Lynn Davis, age 41, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Michael Davis; children, Kaitlyn Tidwell and fiancée, Annabeth Binder of Newport News, VA, Haley Tidwell and Elizabeth Davis, both of Williamsburg, VA; father Robert Coates, sister, Annette Ozmer and husband, Brad of Williamsburg, VA : nephews, Brandon Ozmer and fiancée Gabby Kercado, Blake Ozmer; great-niece, Miah Ozmer, mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Debbie Davis of Tarboro, NC; brother-in-law, Travis Davis; along with a host of friends and extended relatives. Kristie was preceded in death by her mother Irene M. Coates. A memorial service will be held @ James River Baptist Church at 4931 Centerville Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188 on Saturday, January 11th at 1 p.m. Kristie was a beloved wife, mother sister, daughter and friend. She will be missed immensely by all.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020
