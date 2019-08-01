Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
Kyle V. Scott Obituary
Kyle Vernon Scott (KV), 93, passed away on July 27, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born to Everett and Ada Scott in Johnson City, TN. He was a World War II veteran with the U.S. Navy. After serving, he was employed by the Newport News Shipyard and Dry Dock Company. He retired as supervisor of the X43 MI Department.

KV was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl and Bob; and daughter, Brenda S. Hutton. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie; daughter, Debra (Raymond); granddaughter, Dr. Tami Garmany (Dr. Rick); two great-grandsons, Sam and Ben; a sister, Elizabeth Allred, who he loved dearly; a nephew, Richard Allred (Karen); niece, Lisa Allred; and two great nephews, Brandon and Jason.

We would like to thank family and friends for their love and support.

The family will receive friends 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of KV's life beginning at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019
