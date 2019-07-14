L. Michael "Mike" Brown 63, passed away on June 15, 2019 surrounded by family.



He was born in Long Beach, CA. on July 26, 1955. Mike was self-employed and owned Mike's Roofing until retirement in 2003 due to health reasons. He made many great friends along the way and will greatly be missed by all who knew him.



Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen S. Brown; his father-in-law, George T. Owen; uncles, Bert Smith and Bob Smith; and a niece, Kristie.



He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara C. Brown; daughters, Lori Brown and Krystal Clark; son, Corey Clark; grand children, Tori Clark and Christian Clark; aunt, Ronda E. Smith; and cousins, Kevin Smith(Becky) and Shannon Smith; mother- in- law, Ruby L. Owen; sisters, Leslie Johnson(Dennis) and Delia Scallion (Dan); and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Mike's life will be held Monday, July 22 at 6:30 PM at Faith Church of God, 1115 Todds Lane Hampton, VA 23666.



In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to the church.



Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019