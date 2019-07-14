Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Faith Church of God
1115 Todds Lane
Hampton, VA
View Map
L. Michael Brown


1955 - 2019
L. Michael Brown Obituary
L. Michael "Mike" Brown 63, passed away on June 15, 2019 surrounded by family.

He was born in Long Beach, CA. on July 26, 1955. Mike was self-employed and owned Mike's Roofing until retirement in 2003 due to health reasons. He made many great friends along the way and will greatly be missed by all who knew him.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen S. Brown; his father-in-law, George T. Owen; uncles, Bert Smith and Bob Smith; and a niece, Kristie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara C. Brown; daughters, Lori Brown and Krystal Clark; son, Corey Clark; grand children, Tori Clark and Christian Clark; aunt, Ronda E. Smith; and cousins, Kevin Smith(Becky) and Shannon Smith; mother- in- law, Ruby L. Owen; sisters, Leslie Johnson(Dennis) and Delia Scallion (Dan); and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held Monday, July 22 at 6:30 PM at Faith Church of God, 1115 Todds Lane Hampton, VA 23666.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to the church.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
