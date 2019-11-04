|
Lacy Lee Scoggin, Jr. passed away at the VA Hospice in Hampton, VA, on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
He was born on November 27, 1932, in Ellerson, VA, the fourth of eight children of Julia Mae Harper and Lacy Lee Scoggin, Sr. Scoggin was raised in Newport News, graduating from Newport News High School in 1951. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1960 with the rank of E-S Staff Sergeant.
Upon discharge, he turned his sights to education, completing his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Old Dominion University in three years' time while working nights at the shipyard. In 1965, he graduated from William and Mary College with degrees in civil law and historic English, as well as his juris doctorate from the college's Marshall-Wythe School of Law.
Scoggin served as the Hampton Assistant City Attorney from 1966-1968. He opened his private law practice in Hampton in 1968. From 1974-1984, he enjoyed sharing a practice with T.H. "Lolly" Wilson, which was dissolved upon Wilson's appointment to a full-time judgeship. He continued to practice with several associates until his retirement. Throughout his career, Scoggin earned AV ratings from Martindale-Hubble, a peer-based organization that recognizes lawyers for their strong legal ability and high ethical standards.
While in private practice, Scoggin was appointed Commissioner in Chancery for Hampton Circuit Courts, a position he held from 1972-1998. He served as a substitute judge for the Hampton General District and Juvenile Relations Court from 1982-1998. Upon retirement from his practice in 1998, he was appointed as a special justice, presiding at civil psychiatric hearings until his final retirement at the age of 80.
Scoggin especially enjoyed his civic involvement, serving on the Hampton Planning Commission from 1969-1989. In the early-1970s, he co-founded Hampton's first pro bono legal aid society with the late Kenneth Hogge. Scoggin also served as chairman of Hampton's Board of Review of Real Estate Assessments and as the chairmen of the Bethel Road/Magruder Boulevard Corridor Citizens' ad hoc Advisory Committee. He served on the Hampton Bar Association in all offices, including president.
A lover of the water and nature, Scoggin relished living on a strip of land nestled between Mill Creek and the Chesapeake Bay. Most weekends you could find him outside, beautifying his home and gardens. Most evenings you could find him on his deck, sipping a vodka tonic while enjoying the sunset over the creek. He cherished his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and seven siblings, and took great pride in the closeness of his extended family, which has gathered for yearly reunions since 1969.
Scoggin is survived by his children, Melissa Wade (Marty), Jeffrey Scoggin (Anne), Julie Scoggin, and Amy Wolfe (Kelly); five grandchildren, Amanda Oszust, Patrick Scoggin, Molly Scoggin, Emma McManus, and Will McManus; three great grandchildren, Reagan Oszust, Zane Oszust, and Addyson Scoggin; and four siblings, Nell Gerringer, Jenny Culbreth, Ernest "Doc" Scoggin, and Sallie Shires. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. A celebration of life party will be held at a later date. Please email [email protected] for details.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 4, 2019