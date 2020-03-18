|
|
Ladonna Fay Wiederholt found peace on earth on March 15, 2020 at the age of 85.
Ladonna, the eldest daughter of Oscar Nellermoe and Judith Nordling Nellermoe, was born September 19, 1934 and spent her youth on a rural farm in Christine, North Dakota. She married Gerald Wiederholt of Eugene, Oregon in 1954 and together they lived in North Dakota, Texas, California and Connecticut where she worked as a bookkeeper while following Gerry's career as a defense contractor. After retirement, they stayed in Connecticut until they were convinced to move to Colonial Williamsburg in 1990, allowing them to be closer to their daughter Vicki Ross, son-in-law Mark Ross, and two grandchildren Jason Ross and Lauren Ross. They would often visit California where their son Doug Wiederholt and daughter-in-law Esmeralda Wiederholt live, as well as her large extended family.
Upon retirement, Ladonna and Gerry traveled the country pulling a fifth wheel and cruising on their boat, usually accompanied with their beloved Himalayan cats Tika and Snow White. Numerous trips overseas rounded out their beautiful life together. Hobbies included bowling, bridge, ceramics and spoiling their grandchildren.
After Gerry's death in 2002, Ladonna found love and companionship once again with widower Clifford Lillie. They lived and traveled together for 15 years, dividing their time between Florida and Williamsburg until his death in 2019.
Ladonna is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Judy Ennis, and Janice Anderson; brothers-in-laws, Blaine Fitzgerald, Wes Oxford, Tom Snodgrass, and Jerome Wiederholt; and niece, Morgan Wiederholt. She is survived by sisters, Sharon Snodgrass, and Kristi Fitzgerald; brothers-in-law, Ken Anderson and Vic Ennis all of California; and sister-in-law, Barbara Wiederholt of Duluth Georgia; and as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families in both California and Georgia.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday March 20, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg. Arrangements made by Nelsen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020