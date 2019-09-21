|
On September 16, 2019 the heavens opened up and called home our son, brother, husband, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend Lamar Jerome French Dove. He was born on January 7, 1981 and was the eldest of three children. He was 38 years old. Lamar was a 1999 graduate of Menchville High School in Newport News, Va. Where he was a member of the Monarchs' football team. In 2014, he received a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration from Strayer University. Lamar was a former employee of Sears Auto Center and Enterprise Car Rental. As an entrepreneur, he had his own travel agency, was a real estate investor and an Amazon reseller. At the time of his passing he drove for Uber Technologies and LYFT.
Lamar was a gentle giant, a man of faith who loved God, who trusted God, who waited on God, and yes, he was Saved. Yes, a proud mommy's boy, a hard working man, humble, devoted and dedicated to family and friends. He had many gifts and talents. One of them being he was an excellent cook. He was a devoted, dedicated and honest son any mother would be proud to have, a loving and dependable brother, who assisted in taking care of his younger siblings. He was an affectionate uncle, and to his cousins, he was a brother. Last but not least, he was a loving and devoted husband. There are not enough words to describe the awesome man that Lamar French was.
Lamar was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ulysses and Nonie Mae Dove and by his uncles Ulysses Dove Sr. and Jerome Dove of Newport News, Va. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melissa French of Newport News, his mother Celine Dove-Williams (Larry) of Newport News, mother-in-law Lavern Browne of Portsmouth, Va, father-in-law Rawle Somersall Sr.of Louisville, Ky. Three sisters: Sharon Dove-Slusher (Phillip) of Newport News, Va, Shelise Dove (Jessica) of El Paso, Tx, and Jessica Cunningham of Newport News, Va. Three nieces: Nuella Slusher of Newport News, Va, Isabella Dove of El Paso, Tx, and Ja'Nae Cunningham of Newport News, Va. Two nephews: Greysen Dove of El Paso, Tx and Jordan Cunningham of Newport News, Va. Four uncles: John Dove Sr. (Elizabeth) of Huntsville, Al, Aaron Dove Sr. (Carol) of Hampton, Va, Norman Dove Sr. (Kimberly) of Newport News, Va, Larry Dove Sr. (Brenda) of Newport News, Va, and a very special mentor Mr. John W. Cunningham of Newark, New Jersey. Host of friends, first and second cousins, and great-aunts and uncles.
There will be a wake at Miracle Temple Baptist Church, 617 32nd street Newport News, Va. on Sunday September 22nd from 4-6 p.m. The viewing for Lamar will be Monday September 23, 2019 9-11 am at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel Rd Hampton, Va and the following Celebration of Life services will begin promptly at 11 am.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 21, 2019