Lamar "Shank" Watson, Jr., 84, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a resident of Newport News and had been a Master Shipbuilder retired from Newport News Shipbuilding. Shank had also worked in various other shipyards around the Peninsula.
He is survived by his son, Donald "Watty" Watson (wife, Loretta); two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; and extended family.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.