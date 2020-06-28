Lamar "Shank" Watson, Jr., 84, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a resident of Newport News and had been a Master Shipbuilder retired from Newport News Shipbuilding. Shank had also worked in various other shipyards around the Peninsula.He is survived by his son, Donald "Watty" Watson (wife, Loretta); two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; and extended family.A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.