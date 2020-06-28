Lamar "Shank" Watson Jr.
Lamar "Shank" Watson, Jr., 84, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a resident of Newport News and had been a Master Shipbuilder retired from Newport News Shipbuilding. Shank had also worked in various other shipyards around the Peninsula.

He is survived by his son, Donald "Watty" Watson (wife, Loretta); two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; and extended family.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Shank was a very nice man. Glad I had the privilege to know him, thru the years of Helen Walker. My deepest sympathies for you and family. May you find peace and comfort in your memories.
Joanie karavias
Friend
June 27, 2020
Donny &Loretta, I am so sorry for the passing of you dad. Shank was a loving man ,he always treated me so good. I'm broken hearted over his passing. He was with momma over 20 yrs. May God watch over your family and heal your pain.
Diane Kidd
Friend
June 26, 2020
Dear Donny,
Please accept my condolences on the death of your Dad. He once told me that one thing he wanted to do was see a Cub's game at Wrigley Field. I took him to a Cub's game 10 years ago and we had a great day. A fond memory for me. (Niece)
Elizabeth Ann Campbell
Family
June 25, 2020
RIP Dad, we will miss you dearly. God got another Angel. You will always be in our hearts and we will always love you. I'm glad you moved in with us so you could spend the rest of your days with your son.♥
Loretta Watson
