Lamer David Smith, 95, of Williamsburg, passed away on June 28, 2020. Lamer is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Jane. He is survived by his children, Brian "Scotty" Smith, Stephen "Stevie" Smith, Stephanie Sims, Tammy Pavao (Art), Arthur Hollins (Rita), grandchildren Alicia Ratcliffe, Chrystal Reed (Walter), Lisa Bradsby (Shaun), Chris Smith (Jessica), Michael Ingle, Justin Hollins, eleven Great grandchildren, sisters Louise Onley, Bobbie Fairchild, Peggy Price and one brother Robert Barnett. Lamer loved working outside watching Nascar and his family. Graveside service with military honors will be Thursday July 2, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 3510 Milners Rd. Suffolk Va 23434 at 11 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store