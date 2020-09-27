Lamonna Ann Parker (Mona) 51, born December 31, 1968, a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut and a resident of Hampton Virginia since 1997, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sentara hospital. A viewing will be held for family and friends on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2-6pm at Nicholson Cummings Funeral Home in Hampton,Virginia, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 1:00pm at Living Water Redeemed Apostolic Church in Newport News, Virginia.



Mona was a loving and passionate wife of twenty-four years to her husband, Reginald Parker. She was a loving, doting and admirable mother to her four children, Franklin, Ricky, Davine, and Robyn. Mona was a fearless and compassionate grandmother to her ten grandchildren. Not only did Mona run her own successful tax company (Accu-Tax) from 2004-2016, but Mona was a friend, mother and mentor to many persons she met through her children and friends, who often referred to her as "Ladybug" --because Mona was always busy helping and assisting her loved ones in every way possible. Her unwavering and unconditional love for her family and friends was felt, seen and heard by everyone she knew.



Mona is preceded in death by her grandmothers (Annie Mae Ferrell and Laura Hill) and her father (Johnnie Wilson). Left to cherish her memory are her husband Reginald Parker; her four children, Franklin Wilson, Ricky and Heather Wilson (daughter in law), Davine Wilson, and Robyn Wilson; three sisters and a brother Sharmyce Mcghaney, Laura Jackson-Munnerlyn, Captoria Simonton and John Wilson. She leaves ten grandchildren: Jeremiah, Nasir, Lucas Jr., Maliyah, Orlando, Malaysia, Trinity, India, Koren and Alivia-Renea. Mona also leaves a host of other family/extended family, friends, neighbors and loved ones that she cared for deeply.



