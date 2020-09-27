1/1
Lamonna Ann Parker
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
Lamonna Ann Parker (Mona) 51, born December 31, 1968, a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut and a resident of Hampton Virginia since 1997, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sentara hospital. A viewing will be held for family and friends on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2-6pm at Nicholson Cummings Funeral Home in Hampton,Virginia, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 1:00pm at Living Water Redeemed Apostolic Church in Newport News, Virginia.

Mona was a loving and passionate wife of twenty-four years to her husband, Reginald Parker. She was a loving, doting and admirable mother to her four children, Franklin, Ricky, Davine, and Robyn. Mona was a fearless and compassionate grandmother to her ten grandchildren. Not only did Mona run her own successful tax company (Accu-Tax) from 2004-2016, but Mona was a friend, mother and mentor to many persons she met through her children and friends, who often referred to her as "Ladybug" --because Mona was always busy helping and assisting her loved ones in every way possible. Her unwavering and unconditional love for her family and friends was felt, seen and heard by everyone she knew.

Mona is preceded in death by her grandmothers (Annie Mae Ferrell and Laura Hill) and her father (Johnnie Wilson). Left to cherish her memory are her husband Reginald Parker; her four children, Franklin Wilson, Ricky and Heather Wilson (daughter in law), Davine Wilson, and Robyn Wilson; three sisters and a brother Sharmyce Mcghaney, Laura Jackson-Munnerlyn, Captoria Simonton and John Wilson. She leaves ten grandchildren: Jeremiah, Nasir, Lucas Jr., Maliyah, Orlando, Malaysia, Trinity, India, Koren and Alivia-Renea. Mona also leaves a host of other family/extended family, friends, neighbors and loved ones that she cared for deeply.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Living Waters Redeemed Apostolic-Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Deepest condolences and love from the Green's. Denise Hawkins, Ernest Green, Katina Green.
Tina Green
Family
September 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Carol Jones
Family
September 25, 2020
September 25, 2020
My daughter, Heather, is married to Mona's son, Ricky, so I know her through them. Ricky and Heather have two daughters, 8 year old Maliyah and 2 year old India, so Mona and Reggie and my husband, Don, and I share these two sweet granddaughters. While I never met Mona in person, I spoke on the phone several times and even shared Facetime with her and Maliyah once, when Ricky and family visited her and Reggie. I could tell that she was a devoted mom & grandmother to her children and grandchildren, even as she was enduring her own health issues. I know that Ricky was just as devoted to her and give her credit for raising such a loving, responsible son, who cares deeply for his family. I am so very sad that Mona was taken from her family too soon, but feel that she will be watching over them from Heaven now. I am keeping Mona and family in my prayers. Love, Donna(and Don) Anglin
Donna Anglin
Family
