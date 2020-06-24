Yorktown, Va. – Lana Bennett Crockett, 79, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Lana was a native of Wilmington, NC and a peninsula resident since 1960. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, cleaning house which was spotless and her dog Tinkerbelle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Jerry W. Crockett and is survived by her 2 daughters, Denise Herring of Poquoson and Kim Bias (Earl) of Gloucester; a son Bryan Herring Jr. of Yorktown; 6 grandchildren, Cheryl Hall (David), Jeremy (Christine), Melani February (Steve), Scott, Robert and Justin; and 12 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Stewart, Robert, Jr., Jacob Lee, David, Nicole, Delaney, Camryn, Scarlett, Axel, Lucan, Alexandra, and Theo. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday June 26, 2020, in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grafton, VA.



Arrangement by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.



