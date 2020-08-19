1/1
Lance Mosby Earley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lance Mosby Earley, 84, was called home by the Lord on August 15, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1935 in Salon, Virginia and was a longtime resident of Hampton, Virginia. Lance worked at Newport News Shipyard and retired after almost 50 years of service. He was a dedicated family man who was always there when you needed him and brought joy and happiness into a room when he entered. Lance was married to his longtime sweetheart, Joyce Earley for 68 years. They started a life in Hampton where they had their only son, Lance Gregory Earley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Danielle M. Earley and Gregory T. Earley and their mother Linda D. Powell; and great-grandchildren, William J. Towson, V and Gregory T. Earley, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Boulevard, in Newport News. Masks and social distancing are required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
7579301197
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved