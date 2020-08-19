Lance Mosby Earley, 84, was called home by the Lord on August 15, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1935 in Salon, Virginia and was a longtime resident of Hampton, Virginia. Lance worked at Newport News Shipyard and retired after almost 50 years of service. He was a dedicated family man who was always there when you needed him and brought joy and happiness into a room when he entered. Lance was married to his longtime sweetheart, Joyce Earley for 68 years. They started a life in Hampton where they had their only son, Lance Gregory Earley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Danielle M. Earley and Gregory T. Earley and their mother Linda D. Powell; and great-grandchildren, William J. Towson, V and Gregory T. Earley, Jr.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Boulevard, in Newport News. Masks and social distancing are required.