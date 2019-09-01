|
|
On Friday, August 23, 2019, Lawrence "Larry" Singleton, 73, of Newport News, VA, passed away surrounded by those he loved.
Larry received his undergraduate degree from Norfolk State University and his master's degree from Virginia State University. This led him to a be able to educate and share his knowledge in math to many students whom attended Tidewater Community College, until his retirement.
He was a member in many different groups; two that he was most proud of was Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the DMRC (Denbigh Military Retiree Club). When he was not spending time with his club buddies at the DMRC, he enjoyed bowling and being a renowned bingo caller.
Larry was preceded in death by his loving parents Mildred Lawrence Jackson and James Bond; and beautiful sister, Lynda Bond. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Bing" Singleton of 27 years; daughters, Tamara Haggerty (Fred Haggerty) of Sterling, VA, Talia Certaine of Portsmouth, VA, Shirelle Womack of Aberdeen, MD; his sons, Jimmy Muller of Newport News, VA, Larry Singleton Jr. of Union Grove, AL; his aunt, Lucille Mitchell of Portsmouth, VA; loving grandchildren, and extended family.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend to everyone.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 5th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The service will be held Friday, September 6th at 1:00 PM, The family asks to join them for a repast immediately following the service. All services will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA 23608. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019