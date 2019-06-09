Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Larry Dale Stauty Obituary
Yorktown, Va. – Larry Dale Stauty, 84, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Larry was a native of Duluth, Minnesota and a resident of Yorktown since 1975. He was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who served 26 years and retired in 1979 as a Chief Master Sergeant (CMSGT). After retirement he went to work for Solo Inc. as the Director of Tech Sciences and retired after 12 years and was also a former employee of H&R Block. He enjoyed traveling and researching his family history and was a member of Olivet Christian Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Barbara Stauty and sons, Rick Stauty, David Stauty (Brenda), Gary Stauty (Cindy) and Karl Stauty (Lori) and 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and expecting his first great-great grandchild in December.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Olivet Christian Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to vva.org (Vietnam Veterans Association). Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
