Larry Dean Franklin, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his "current" wife, Brenda Smith Franklin; two children, David (Lisa), Deana Greene (Jason); 8 grandchildren: Garrison Greene, Jack Franklin, Gabriel Greene, Audrey Franklin, Moriah Greene, Harper Franklin, Jessa Greene, and Reese Greene; and one brother Wayne Franklin.
Larry cofounded Action Tool Service with Sam Purdy in 1978 and dedicated himself to making it a success. He was never concerned about worldly success or impressing others, instead he considered success to be measured by his relationship to God, his family and friends. Larry was a loving husband, wonderful dad, doting PawPaw, caring friend, father figure and mentor to many who came across his path. He was hilariously funny, generous, and always honest in his dealings with everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was born on October 9, 1949 to the late Jack and Genouse Lawing Franklin. Although he has lived in Hampton, VA for 50 years, in his heart he was always a Sugar Hill boy so his remains are going back to North Carolina.
There will be a graveside service at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion, NC on October 10, 2020 at 2 pm. For his many family and friends in Virginia, there will be a celebration of his life in the chapel at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, VA on Sunday, October 18 at 2 pm. Casual attire is requested, masks required.
He loved to help someone in need, so in lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in his memory to an organization that specializes in helping others:
Operation Blessing (www.ob.org
)
977 Centerville Turnpike, VA Beach, VA 23465 or
Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org
) PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607