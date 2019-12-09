Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
5310 Miners Rd
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eugene Haynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Eugene Haynes Obituary
Larry E. Haynes passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 86. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Larry went on to get a degree from North Carolina State University and, after graduating, he moved to Newport News and worked at the Newport News Shipyard for 37 years. Upon retiring, he enjoyed extensive cruising and travel with his wife and especially enjoyed watching the Washington Nationals win the World Series.

Larry was preceded in death by his 12 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anne; sons, Richard, Kenneth and Robert Haynes and daughter, Teresa Herrin; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Yolanda Haynes.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, Va. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Miners Rd., Suffolk, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -