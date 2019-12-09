|
|
Larry E. Haynes passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 86. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Larry went on to get a degree from North Carolina State University and, after graduating, he moved to Newport News and worked at the Newport News Shipyard for 37 years. Upon retiring, he enjoyed extensive cruising and travel with his wife and especially enjoyed watching the Washington Nationals win the World Series.
Larry was preceded in death by his 12 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anne; sons, Richard, Kenneth and Robert Haynes and daughter, Teresa Herrin; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Yolanda Haynes.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, Va. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Miners Rd., Suffolk, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 9, 2019